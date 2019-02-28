Rod Stewart fumes at Brendan Rodgers exit: "He could have had a statue."

The Northern Irishman returned to the Premier League on Tuesday after winning all seven domestic trophies available to him in two-and-a-half years at Parkhead, as well as twice leading the Bhoys to the Champions League group stage.

His departure sparked an angry reaction from Celtic fans and a banner was unveiled by travelling supporters during Wednesday night’s away win over Hearts that read: “You traded immortality for mediocrity. Never a Celt, always a fraud.”

SEE ALSO Why Brendan Rodgers needs his shiny new Leicester project like human beings need oxygen

Singer Stewart, a long-time Hoops follower, backed the message but told Celtic fans it was time to move on.

“There’s only One Neil Lennon, one Neil Lennon, one Neil Lennon,” he told talkSPORT.

“It really was huge (beating Hearts), Hearts played really well – they should have gone one up.

“We’re all bitter, that (the banner) says it all, but we’ve got to move on.

“I think there will be a few (candidates for the job), I was suggesting (Henrik) Larsson but people say that he’s not much of a manager, no personality – that’s not my appointment.

“If Rodgers had just stayed for the end of the season, he could have been a legend, he could have had a statue. We’re still hurt, we should get over it and move on.”