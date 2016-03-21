Rode: Guardiola doesn't talk to me much

Sebastian Rode has expressed frustration with his lack of playing time at Bayern Munich, with the midfielder claiming he rarely speaks with coach Pep Guardiola.

Rode has made only 10 Bundesliga starts in two seasons for Bayern since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of the 2014-15 campaign.

The 25-year-old says his relationship with Guardiola, who will leave Bayern to manage Manchester City at the end of this season, is limited and that he is closer to other figures at the club such as sporting director Matthias Sammer.

"Pep Guardiola isn't talking a lot to me, so I don't really know where I stand or why I am not playing on a more regular basis," Rode told Goal.com.

"Matthias Sammer is talking more often to me, he comes up to me and he knows my situation of course.

"A lot of people within the club are satisfied with me, but I am not satisfied with my playing time."

Rode added: "It is not a pleasant situation but I am trying, in any case, to keep my head up. You cannot let it bring you down.

"I am going to keep going in order to help the team and I can only hope things get better."