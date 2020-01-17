Rodriguez in the reckoning for Burnley return

Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez is hoping to return to action in Sunday’s home game against Leicester.

Rodriguez missed last week’s defeat at Chelsea through illness but is available, as is fellow forward Chris Wood despite breaking his nose at Stamford Bridge.

Winger Robbie Brady could return to the squad after a calf injury and illness but Ashley Barnes remains sidelined after a hernia operation and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (hamstring) is still out.

Leicester defender Wes Morgan is to be assessed on Saturday after recently returning to training.

Morgan has been sidelined since limping out of City’s FA Cup third-round win over Wigan a fortnight ago with a groin injury.

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is already back in training after last week undergoing a minor knee operation, but is not ready to return to action in this Premier League contest.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Lennon, Westwood, McNeil, Cork, Wood, Hendrick, Rodriguez, Vydra, Bardsley, Pieters, Brady, Hart, Long.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Chilwell, Justin, Pereira, Morgan, Evans, Fuchs, Benkovic, Soyuncu, Gray, Praet, Tielemans, Mendy, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Choudhury, Mendy, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.