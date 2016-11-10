Ronaldo to vote for Santos, not Zidane as coach of the year

When it comes to The Best FIFA Men's Coach award, Real Madrid and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo has his favourite in Fernando Santos and not Zinedine Zidane.

Among the 10 coaches on the shortlist for the accolade are Santos and Zidane following their respective Euro 2016 and Champions League glories.

Santos oversaw Portugal's Euro 2016 triumph, the country's first major title, while Zidane guided Madrid to a second Champions League title in three seasons.

And Ronaldo - who just signed a lucrative contract extension with Madrid - said he will vote for his countryman, not his club boss.

"Obviously my two coaches did an awesome job, both Zinedine Zidane and Fernando Santos," said Ronaldo on Wednesday.

"Now, in my opinion it is much more difficult to win a European Championship with Portugal, the first in our history. Zidane's done a fantastic job but I have to favour one over [the other] this little bit, I would say Santos.

"That's not based on our relationship, with both it's fantastic, I imagine they'd do the same in my position."