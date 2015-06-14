Rondon: Venezuela played a wonderful game

Match-winner Salomon Rondon was delighted with Venezuela's performance in Sunday's surprise 1-0 victory against Colombia.

Rondon's second-half header sealed the Group C win at Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua.

Colombia - quarter-finalists at last year's World Cup and 2001 Copa America winners - were overwhelming favourites, but Rondon had other ideas as Venezuela opened South America's showpiece tournament with a victory for the first time in their history.

"We did a wonderful game defending very well and when we had the opportunity to attack we did and scored and that's the most important," Rondon said afterwards.

"We have prepared ourselves very well. We learnt from our mistakes during the friendly games, we can't allow mistakes and we didn't make them and we are very happy."

Rondon made the breakthrough on the hour-mark, heading powerfully past goalkeeper David Ospina from Juan Arango's cross.

The 25-year-old has scored two goals in as many games against Colombia.

"I always try to do my job when playing with my national team and that's scoring goals," Rondon added.

"Thank god the goal was open for me and I am very happy, all the team have worked to go the same way."