Ryan out of Socceroos' Kuwait clash

Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan has been ruled out of his nation's upcoming friendly against Kuwait.

The Brighton and Hove Albion shot-stopper is dealing with a "minor injury" and will miss the encounter on October 15, Football Federation Australia (FFA) said on Monday.

Ryan, 26, has played every minute of Brighton's Premier League campaign, keeping his first clean sheet of the season against West Ham on Friday.

"Mathew's managing a minor injury which hasn't prevented him from playing or performing for Brighton so far this Premier League season," Socceroos head coach Graham Arnold said.

"He could have travelled to the Middle East, trained with us, and played against Kuwait, but for this window we believe it is best that he remains in Brighton and returns to full fitness with his club.

"We will have three very good goalkeepers with us this camp in Danny Vukovic, Brad Jones, and Mitchell Langerak.

"The time in the UAE and Kuwait will provide a great opportunity for each of these goalkeepers to show their best as next year's AFC Asian Cup draws nearer."