Football release clauses explained - what they mean, how they work and notable examples

Release clauses have taken up a growing role in the world of football transfers in recent years.

They have previously been more common in European football than in England, with Spain having introduced them in 1985, but recent windows have seen plenty of transfer sagas built around release clauses.

FourFourTwo takes a look at what release clauses actually mean, plus some of the complications around them.

What is a release clause?

Lamine Yamal has a €1billion release clause in his Barcelona deal (Image credit: Getty Images)

On a basic level, a release clause is a pre-determined transfer fee which is built into a player’s contract. Should the club receive a transfer offer matching this fee, they are automatically obliged to accept it.

If this happens, the player can then enter transfer negotiations with the would-be buying club, with his current side unable to stand in their way. It is worth noting that the player is free to choose to remain with his current team, even if their release clause has been met.

What types of release clauses are there?

Bruno Guimaraes had a time-sensitive clause in his original Newcastle deal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another factor to consider is that every player’s contract is different, and this extends to differing types of release clauses that can be triggered by certain teams, times and events.

One common example is a relegation release clause that could be written into contracts of players who sign for clubs battling at the wrong end of the table. In these cases, should the team go down, then it would activate a clause meaning they would be available for a pre-determined fee.

Other clauses can only be triggered by certain clubs - an example of which could be that only clubs currently playing in the Champions League could activate a player’s release clause.

You also have time-sensitive clauses which could last for a pre-determined period of the player’s contract. One example here is the clause in the four-and-a-half-year contract that Bruno Guimaraes signed with Newcastle United in 2022, which expired in June 2024, halfway through that deal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract at Real Madrid contains a €1billion release clause (Image credit: Getty Images)

With release clauses being mandatory in Spain, it is little surprise that La Liga’s big hitters have some of the largest release clauses in world football.

Over the past couple of years a €1billion release has become increasingly common. Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal signed a new deal last summer with a €1billion clause, as did Trent Alexander-Arnold when he joined Real Madrid from Liverpool in the summer. They joined the likes of Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Pedri, Gavi and several others in the €1billion club.

What are some notable release clause deals?

Paris Saint-Germain met Neymar's Barcelona release clause in 2017 (Image credit: Alamy)

The point of these astromonical release clauses is to put any transfer deal out of reach, but there have been some disputative moves in recent years. Neymar’s €222million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 came via a release clause.

In the Premier League, Manchester City’s January £65million move for Antoine Semenyo was the most recent notable example of a club activating a release clause and completing a deal.

It doesn’t always go to play, though, as Chelsea activated Michael Olise’s £35million clause in the summer 2023 window, only for him to decide to stay at Crystal Palace.

Leeds United were undone by relegation clauses when they were dumped out of the Premier League in 2023, losing a host of first-team players for cut-price or loan deals.

Another famous release clause saga concerned Arsenal’s pursuit of Liverpool striker Luis Suarez in 2013, when the club bid £40,000,001 for the Uruguay striker after an agent informed them he had a £40million clause. That was not the case though, and Liverpool had no obligation to discuss a move.