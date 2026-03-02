Is Declan Rice injured? Injury latest on Arsenal midfielder

Declan Rice was withdrawn for the final 15 minutes against Chelsea

Arsenal restored their five-point advantage at the top of the Premier League on Sunday evening, when they defeated their London rivals Chelsea 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Goals from William Saliba and Jurrien Timber, either side of a Piero Hincapie own goal secured the victory after title rivals Manchester City had closed the gap to two points 24 hours earlier when they defeated Leeds United at Elland Road.

There was one blot on the Gunners copybook, however, as Declan Rice was substituted for Christian Norgaard in the 76th minute, appearing to be in discomfort after he had raced back to prevent a Chelsea counter.

Is Declan Rice fit to play against Brighton?

Rice has missed just one Premier League game this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rice has missed just one Premier League game for Arsenal this season, with the £100million man a key cog in Mikel Arteta's side, with the Gunners boss unable to give much of an update following the victory.

"I don't know," the Spaniard said following the match. "Declan had to be substituted, so he's going to have to get checked and see if he's available for Wednesday, unfortunately.”

The nature of the issue was not disclosed, with Rice appearing to stretch out his legs before he was taken off.

However, Rice appeared to allay fears of a serious issue with a post-match social media post, as he put a picture of himself celebrating, along with the caption 'keep pushing' accompanied by a smiling face and heart emoji on his Instagram story.

Arteta will be hoping that Rice will be fit and available for what is a busy upcoming fortnight for his side.

Wednesday's trip to Brighton is followed by an FA Cup fifth-round away day at Mansfield Town on Saturday lunchtime, before the Gunners are back in European action when they visit Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday night for their Champions League last-16 first-leg.

Arsenal then host Everton in the Premier League before their Champions League second leg tie, with the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday, March 22, completing a run of six games in 18 days.

Mikel Arteta's side face Brighton on Wednesday evening (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rice - who is valued at €120million by Transfermarkt - tops an injury list that also sees goalkeeper David Raya a doubt suffering from 'some niggles', according to Areteta, while skipper Martin Odegaard was not risked against Chelsea following a recent knee issue.

Defender Ben White also missed out against the Blues with an unspecified knock, while Mikel Merino remains sidelined with a foot injury.

Arsenal remain in the hunt for four trophies and are still top of the Premier League table with a five-point lead, although they have played a match more than Manchester City