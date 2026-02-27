Leeds United summer transfer regret revealed as bravery applauded and manager blamed

West Ham’s Premier League struggles this season have been exacerbated by the absence of a reliable No. 9, and according to one club source, missed something of an open goal where Leeds United did not.

The Hammers signed Callum Wilson on a free transfer in the summer, but he has scored just five league goals so far.

Niclas Fullkrug came and went, and there has been a continued reliance on Jarrod Bowen - top scorer with eight Premier League goals - to find the net.

The striker West Ham 'regret' not signing

Jarrod Bowen is West Ham's top scorer this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Things have improved of late with Crysencio Summerville hitting form, and the January additions of strikers Taty Castellanos and Pablo, although neither of them have started particularly quickly in the goals department.

But West Ham, it seems, are rueing their decision not to move for a striker who was available last summer.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was a free agent for several weeks after leaving Everton, where a combination of injuries and poor form had seen him fall out of favour.

There were several interested parties, but it was newly-promoted Leeds who secured the 28-year-old’s signature.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And it was a signing that proved hugely important: Calvert-Lewin has netted 10 goals in 24 league appearances so far this season, leading the line superbly for a side that look set to successfully avoid relegation.

West Ham, meanwhile, have been left to wonder what might have been as they attempt to drag themselves to safety.

“We regret not signing Calvert-Lewin, especially on a free transfer,” a senior spokesman at the club reportedly said .

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been in fine form for Leeds this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Mr [Graham] Potter didn’t want a forward and would not let us sign one. Nuno came in and identified he wanted two and it has helped massively,” the unnamed source claimed.

In FourFourTwo’s view, a striker of Calvert-Lewin’s quality and proven Premier League pedigree may well have made the difference for West Ham in a league of fine margins.

But that is easy to say in hindsight; he only scored three league goals for Everton in his final season on Merseyside. Leeds, meanwhile, will have been pleasantly surprised to see Calvert-Lewin back to his best at Elland Road, but are reaping the rewards for their bravery in the market.