How to watch Rangers vs Celtic: Live Streams & TV Information for Old Firm derby

Rangers vs Celtic is all the more pivotal this weekend with whoever wins able to keep tracks on league leaders Hearts. FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels for the Old Firm wherever you're in the world.

The standout fixture of the Scottish Premiership returns this weekend for its fourth instalment of the season, as Rangers and Celtic go head-to-head once again.

The spoils have been shared so far with one win apiece, plus a draw in their August meeting, leaving little to separate the two Glasgow rivals.

Keeping a close eye on proceedings will be Hearts, who will be hoping for a draw to ease the pressure and potentially open up a six-point cushion heading into the run-in.

Read on as we explain exactly how to watch Rangers vs Celtic from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Rangers vs Celtic for free?

While no free streams are widely available for the Old Firm, US viewers can snag Paramount+ (US broadcaster of Rangers vs Celtic) for just $1 through a 30-day Walmart+ trial.

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic from anywhere

Away from home during the Old Firm? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Rangers vs Celtic. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Watch Scottish Premiership 2025/26 in the UK

In the UK, Sky Sports will broadcast Rangers vs Celtic as usual.

Watch up to 60 Scottish Premiership matches a season on Sky Sports Sky Sports will broadcast up to 60 matches of the Scottish Premiership a season, including every Old Firm game. Prices start at £22/month for those with an existing Sky package while you can also get day passes through NOW Sports for £14.99.

Watch Rangers vs Celtic in the US

As alluded to, in the US, Paramount+ is the primary broadcaster for Rangers vs Celtic with cable viewing available on CBS Sports Network.

Watch Rangers vs Celtic on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the place to watch all your Scottish football action in the States with the Old Firm going out on the platform. Prices start at $8.99/month.

Watch Rangers vs Celtic in Australia

In Australia, beIN Sports will broadcast Rangers vs Celtic.

Stream the Old Firm derby on beIN Sports in Australia beIN Sports Connect is where you will need to go to watch all the Scottish Premiership action in Australia. Prices start at AU$15.99/month but you can get 12 months for the price of 10 if you sign up for their annual plan.

Rangers vs Celtic: Old Firm Preview

Rarely have we approached an Old Firm derby with so much at stake. Usually, one of Rangers or Celtic would have already pulled clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership, but this season there’s a new challenger in town: Hearts.

The Jam Tarts sit atop the table, holding a four-point and six-point advantage over Rangers and Celtic respectively, leaving little room for error.

Rangers have fought back admirably from a disastrous start to the season, going unbeaten in the league since mid-December. Yet, too many draws have left them vulnerable, and three points at home against their fiercest rivals is non-negotiable.

Celtic, meanwhile, have paid the price for their slip-ups in the latter stages of 2025.

Last Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Hibernian has left them in a even more precarious position, and victory at Ibrox is essential. Martin O’Neill knows a loss here could leave the title race almost out of reach.

Expect fireworks. Expect drama. This promises to be one of the most thrilling Old Firm derbies in years with a win required for both sides.