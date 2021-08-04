Saka ‘speechless’ after Arsenal present him with wall of fans’ well-wishes

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has been left “speechless” after being presented by the club with thousands of letters of support sent to him by fans after Euro 2020.

Along with Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, Saka was subjected to racial abuse online after missing a shoot-out penalty in the final of the competition against Italy last month.

But returning to the Gunners’ London Colney training ground this week, he was presented with a display wall covered in thousands of letters, cards and gifts sent to the club for the 19-year-old.

In footage of the moment posted to Twitter, Saka said: “I’m speechless. How do I even say thank you for all of this?

“Can I just pick it all up and take it home?”

Saka picked up a teddy bear from the collection and said he would take it to his home.

Reading a message from one well-wisher, the young midfielder laughed and said they had invited him to play football in the park and “let him win”.

Arsenal begin their Premier League campaign on Friday August 13 away at newly-promoted Brentford.