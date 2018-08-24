Samuel joins Scaloni's Argentina staff

Walter Samuel has taken up a coaching role with the Argentina national team.

The Argentina FA confirmed Samuel's appointment on Friday and he will link up with the squad for September friendlies against Guatemala and Colombia.

Pablo Aimar and Martin Tocalli are also working under the interim coach Lionel Scaloni, who has replaced Jorge Sampaoli.

Former Roma, Real Madrid and Inter defender Samuel won 56 caps for Argentina between 1999 and 2010, appearing in two World Cups.

Samuel, 40, hung up his boots in 2016 after two title-winning seasons in the Swiss Super League with Basel.