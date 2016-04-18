Sanchez back to his electric best - Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger feels Alexis Sanchez is back to his "electric" best again after a difficult spell.

The Chile international impressed in the first half of the season until a hamstring injury kept him out of action for nearly two months in December and January.

He initially struggled to make an impact following his return to the pitch, but has been in strong form recently, netting four goals in his last five Premier League appearances.

"Alexis is much sharper again," Wenger told Arsenal Player.

"He is much more electric in his dribbling and much more confident. He scores goals again.

"He looks to me to be more comfortable in his movement, especially in his movement in behind.

"When he plays on the left, he likes to drift in then come back. When he plays on the right, his runs in behind are better."

The 27-year-old has netted 14 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal this campaign.