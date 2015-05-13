Santa Fe 2 Estudiantes 0 (agg 3-2): Colombians fight back to reach quarters

Colombian champions Santa Fe overturned a first-leg deficit to progress beyond the round of 16 in the Copa Libertadores, defeating Estudiantes 2-0 in Bogota.

Santa Fe were beaten 2-1 in Argentina last week but loanee Wilson Morelo scored a late away goal to give the Colombians some confidence heading home.

And Santa Fe carried that momentum into Tuesday's return leg as Francisco Meza and substitute Yamilson Rivera inspired the hosts at the Estadio Nemesio Camacho.

Meza made the breakthrough for Santa Fe in the 34th minute, rising highest to head Juan Roa's cross powerfully past Estudiantes goalkeeper Hilario Navarro.

The tie was sealed 11 minutes from the end, when Rivera and Roa played a neat one-two before the former fired the ball underneath Navarro from close range.

Santa Fe, who will face the winner of Atletico Mineiro against International in the next round, and Mexican outfit Tigres UANL are the only teams to have advanced to the quarters so far.