Saul: Atletico not seeking Champions League revenge

Making history and not revenge is at the forefront of Atletico Madrid's mind as they lock horns with Real Madrid in the Champions League final, said Spanish midfielder Saul.

Atletico and Madrid will go head-to-head in Milan on May 28 in a rematch of the 2014 decider.

Madrid triumphed 4-1 after extra time in the final in Lisbon two years ago, but Saul insisted his team-mates are not seeking revenge as Atletico bid to win a maiden Champions League title.

"If Real Madrid are a superior team, they will need to prove it on the field," he told Radio MARCA on Thursday.

"The final in Milan is not a rematch of Lisbon, or a chance for revenge, but rather it is a chance to make history.

"We know that Madrid are a tough team. It will be very difficult [but] I only think about winning."