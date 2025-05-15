Details have emerged on how you can watch all three European finals this month

Discovery have announced that all three European finals will be available to watch for free.

You can watch them, wherever you are in the world, as winners will be crowned in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League.

FourFourTwo details how you can do so, with six teams set to compete in three finals across the month of May.

Watch the Champions League final for free

Davide Frattesi celebrates his winner for Inter against Barcelona (Image credit: Getty Images)

UEFA Champions League final info Who is competing? PSG vs Inter Milan When is it? 31 May 2025 What time is the game? 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET Where is the match taking place? Allianz Arena, Munich

This year's UEFA Champions League final is set to take place between PSG and Inter Milan, with the game being hosted at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Home of Bayern, Luis Enrique's side have knocked out Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal along the way, and have arguably the most exciting midfield trio in Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves to thank for their progression.

Inter Milan have beaten Barcelona and Bayern Munich in their progression to the final, as they look to return and wipe away any lingering memories of their 2023 defeat against Manchester City.

Lautaro Martinez has powered home nine UCL goals in 13 appearances this season and will be one to watch in the final.

HOW TO WATCH Champions League: Live streams, TV channels for the competition this season

Watch the Europa League final for free

Manchester United take on Tottenham in the Europa showcase (Image credit: Getty Images)

UEFA Europa League final info Who is competing? Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United When is it? 21 May 2025 What time is the game? 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET Where is the match taking place? San Mames Stadium, Bilbao

It's both do or die for Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the Europa League, with both sides desperate for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Ange Postecoglou's side have been utterly terrible in the Premier League this term, with many calling for his sacking even if they do win Europe's secondary club competition.

As for the Red Devils, Erik ten Hag's sacking back in October made way for Ruben Amorim's appointment, with Manchester United also in terrible domestic form in the Premier League.

Both teams have been threatened with relegation at times, but can equally save their seasons by winning the Europa League. Who comes out on top remains to be seen, with Spurs having won all three previous meetings this season.

LATEST NEWS Manchester United hit with major training session blow before Europa League final

Watch the Conference League final for free

Chelsea are in the Conference League final (Image credit: Getty Images)

UEFA Conference League final info Who is competing? Real Betis vs Chelsea When is it? 28 May 2025 What time is the game? 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET Where is the match taking place? Stadion Miejski, Wroclaw

Real Betis made arguably the pick of the January signings, with Antony turning into a world-beater following his loan switch from Manchester United.

The Brazil international has been in inspired form since his temporary move from Old Trafford and looks to try and help Manuel Pelligrini's side lift some silverware this season.

Standing in their way is Enzo Maresca's Chelsea, who could still yet win this competition and also qualify for the UEFA Champions League by finishing in the top five places in the Premier League.

The likes of Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson are ones to watch for the Blues, who seemed to have taken this competition in their stride with huge victories along the way.

How can I watch all three UEFA finals live and for free?

With TNT Sports having gained rights to all of UEFA's club competitions this season, a free offer is being handed out as we reach the closing stages.

All viewers need to do is sign up to use Discovery+ and register. From there, they will be able to view, in full, the finals of the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League.

An internet connection is required, with the offer also available for those on the move, so fear not if you won't be comfortably sitting in front of the TV for the grandstand events.

Nevertheless, FourFourTwo's friends at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market. So why not get involved!

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

Watch the UEFA finals from anywhere in the world

Can I watch the UEFA finals in the US? Paramount+ has the rights to Champions League live streams in the US. The Paramount+ Essential package costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year, while Paramount+ with Showtime (which allows you to stream over 40,000 movies and TV episodes without ads) costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Champions League soccer is available with both deals.