Watch PSG v Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final as Luis Enrique’s side bid to become champions of Europe for the first time when they take on the three-time winners at the Allianz Arena in Munich. This guide explains how to watch PSG v Inter Milan online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Key information

• When is PSG v Inter Milan? Saturday, May 31 2025

• What time does PSG v Inter Milan kick off? 8.00pm BST / 3.00pm ET

• Where is PSG v Inter Milan being played? Allianz Arena, Munich

• PSG v Inter Milan TV & Streaming: TNT Sports (UK) | Paramount+ (US) | DAZN (CAN) | Stan Sports (AUS)

• PSG v Inter Milan FREE stream: Discovery+

Can I watch PSG v Inter Milan for free?

You can watch PSG v Inter Milan for free in the UK and Ireland thanks to the 2025 Champions League final being broadcast for FREE on TNT via Discovery+.

If you don't have a Discovery+ account already, all you need to do is sign up, without paying for a subscription, and you'll be good to go. Coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. GMT / 1:00 p.m. ET.

In Ireland, PSG vs Inter in the Champions League final will also be free to watch on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player. In addition RTL Play and VTM Go will broadcast the game for free in Belgium, Tabii will air it for free to Turkish residents, while the Paramount+ 7-day free trial can be accessed for US viewers who aren't an existing customer.

Out of your home country on Saturday? You can use a VPN to catch PSG vs Inter Milan while abroad – more on that below.

Watch PSG v Inter Milan from anywhere

What if you're away from home for PSG v Inter Milanl and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

Watch PSG v Inter Milan: Live stream in the UK

TNT Sports has the rights to show 187 Champions League matches this season in the UK, culminating with the exclusive rights to PSG vs Inter Milan in the final on Saturday night.

The Champions League final will be on TNT Sports 1 on TV and Discovery+ online where it can be viewed FOR FREE – more on that above.

Coverage starts at 6pm for two hours of build-up ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Watch PSG v Inter Milan in the US

Fans in the US can watch a PSG v Inter Milan live stream on CBS Sports Golazo Network and the Paramount+ streaming platform.

You can get Paramount+ for just $7.99 a month on the Essential package, or $12.99 for Showtime, which is the ad-free plan.

Paramount+ is also playing host to the Beckham & Friends alt-cast, where you can watch David Beckham and Tom Cruise watching the Champions League final.

Kick-off is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on May 31.

Watch PSG v Inter Milan elsewhere in the world

Can I watch PSG v Inter Milan in Australia?

Yes, fans in Australia can watch PSG v Inter Milan on Stan Sport, which is the main Champions League rights-holder down under.

First of all, you'll need a base subscription to the Stan streaming platform, where prices start from $12 a month, and from there you'll need to add the Stan Sport package, currently priced at $15 a month.

It's one for the early risers in Australia – kick-off is at 5am AET on Wednesday, April 9.

Can I watch PSG v Inter Milan in New Zealand?

You can watch PSG v Inter Milan in New Zealand, with DAZN New Zealand showing the big Champions League game.

Subscriptions to DAZN start at $14.99 a month on a 12-month rolling contract, or $29.99 for a flexible monthly plan.

Kick-off for this game is scheduled at 7am NZST on Sunday, June 1.

Can I watch PSG v Inter Milan in Canada?

Similarly to New Zealand, there will be a PSG v Inter Milan live stream on DAZN. Subscriptions cost $34.99 on a monthly basis.

