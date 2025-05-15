Women's Champions League final power rankings: Barcelona are favourites but Arsenal capable of upset

Barcelona are having yet another impressive season

The Women's Champions League final will take place on 24 May with defending champions Barcelona taking on Arsenal in Lisbon.

Barcelona have won the trophy three times in the last four years, while Arsenal have only won the title once back in 2007.

But who is favourite to lift the trophy in the 2024/25 season?

The Women's Champions League final: Who will win?

Caitlin Foord scored against Lyon in the semi-final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona have left a dominant trail along their campaign by beating Wolfsburg with an aggregate score of 10-2 in their quarter-final and Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate in the semi.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have had to produce a comeback in both of their knockout stage ties. In the final they cannot afford any slip ups against the in-form European team of Barca.

1. Barcelona - 1/5

Alexia Putellas is aiming to lift the Champions League trophy once again (Image credit: Getty Images)

It comes as no surprise that Barcelona are the favourites to take the crown.

They have been utterly unstoppable this season, apart from one game against Manchester City in the group stage where the English team beat them 2-0.

That game and some fixtures in Liga F, particularly Real Madrid's first win over Barca, will give Arsenal some hope they can overcome them.

But with all of their star players fit - Aitana Bonmati, Alexia Putellas, Caroline Graham Hansen, Salma Paralluelo and the list goes on - it will need a perfect performance from the Gunners to win.

2. Arsenal 4/1

Leah Williamson has never won the Champions League (Image credit: Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal are heading into the final as underdogs but they were in the same position for their semi-final.

They came up against eight-time winners Lyon but they outmuscled them in the second leg to come out on top.

Barcelona are a different beast and they have only grown in the competition. But the Gunners have the opportunity to win their first Champions League trophy in 17 years and they won't let that go lying down.

A key person for Arsenal will be Alessia Russo, who broke the record for most Champions League goals in a single season by an Englishwoman this campaign.