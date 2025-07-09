Watch Champions League winners PSG take on Spanish giants Real Madrid for a place in the 2025 Club World Cup final.

Superstars such as Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr will battle it out in the New Jersey heat for a shot at the trophy.

This guide explains how to watch PSG vs Real Madrid online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

PSG vs Real Madrid: Key information

• Date: Wednesday 9 July 2025

• Kick-off time: 3:00pm ET / 8:00pm BST

• Venue: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

• TV & Streaming: Channel 5 (UK and Ireland) & DAZN (Global)

Can I watch PSG vs Real Madrid for free?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 semi-final between PSG vs Real Madrid will be screened live and for free around the globe by sports streaming service DAZN.

If you are already a DAZN subscriber or Freemium member, then the match is part of your current membership.

If not a member, you just need an email address to register for a DAZN Freemium account to watch this match and all Club World Cup games for free via the DAZN App.

Can I watch PSG vs Real Madrid in the UK?

PSG vs Real Madrid will be shown live in the UK and Ireland on Channel 5, or as more commonly now known '5'.

Channel 5 struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament, and the second semif-final is one of them, so it is available on free-to-air terrestrial TV.

Watch PSG vs Real Madrid from anywhere

What if you're away from home for PSG vs Real Madrid and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

PSG vs Real Madrid: Match Preview

PSG have been their imperious best again in America, bar a slight hiccup against Botafogo in the group stage.

Igor Jesus' strike remains the only goal Luis Enrique's men have conceded at the Club World Cup, whilst they have scored 12 times in their other four matches.

Such is the quality throughout their side, Ballon d'Or favourite Osumane Demeble has made just two substitute appearances, totalling 48 minutes.

Their 2-0 win over Bayern Munich did see them pick up two red cards meaning Lucas Hernandez and Willian Pacho will both miss the semi-final against Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have grown into life under Xabi Alonso. A 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal opened their tournament, and performances have improved since then.

They looked to be nearing a peak performance level in the quarter-final, but two late goals from Borussia Dortmund showed there is still work to do for the 15-time European champions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has settled into life with his new teammates, providing two assists, both in the knockout stages.

New centre-back Dean Huijsen was sent off against Dortmund, and will be a sore miss as they look to reclaim their world champions crown, which they last wore in 2022.