Schafer 'very proud' despite exit

Jamaica coach Winfried Schafer was proud of his team after their 1-0 loss to Argentina at the Copa America on Saturday.

Schafer's men had already been eliminated from the Copa America after Uruguay's earlier draw with Paraguay, but they put in a spirited display in their final Group B fixture.

Although they failed to score a goal in the tournament, Schafer insists they leave Chile with their heads held high.

"I am very proud of my team. In the first half we were too friendly with Argentina, but after the break we attacked them a bit more and had some chances in front of goal," the German told a news conference.

"We had some opportunities from free-kicks and corners, nothing concrete but it is all important to note."

Gonzalo Higuain netted the game's only goal after 11 minutes, and Schafer admits his side were tentative to begin with.

"At half-time we talked and the players had been nervous at first because they were facing Lionel Messi, Angel di María and all these players," he said.

"But later they realised they could play, they could have some attacks and play without that fear.

"We were more aggressive after that, and I hope Jamaica is proud of this team."

Jamaica went down to 1-0 defeats against Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina in their first visit to the tournament, but Schafer says there was one particular highlight.

“Lionel Messi is the best player in the world, yet Di Maria was the man of the match. That means we did enough to stop Messi playing at his best, even if nobody can stop him completely," he said.