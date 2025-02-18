Germany Women Euro 2025 squad: Christian Wück's full team

The Germany Women Euro 2025 team is coming together and they will have one target in mind: to go one better than the last tournament.

Germany reached the final in 2022 after an impressive tournament but they came up against hosts England at Wembley. It was a tight match with Lina Magull's goal cancelling out Ella Toone's to send the game to extra time.

However, there was disappointment for Germany as Chloe Kelly scored in the dying moments to deliver heartbreak to the visitors.

The team will want to come away with silverware this time around but they will have to do so without their talisman from the last tournament, Alexandra Popp.

The star scored in every game she played in in 2022 but pulled up injured and so could not play in the final. She has since retired from international football.

Germany Women's Euros squad

Germany Women Euro 2025 squad: the last squad

The squad announced on February 11 to face the Netherlands and Austria in a Women's Nations League double header this month is as follows:

GK: Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC)

GK: Stina Johannes (Eintracht Frankfurt)

GK: Sophia Winkler (SGS Essen)

DF: Sara Doorsoun (Eintracht Frankfurt)

DF: Giulia Gwinn (Bayern Munich)

DF: Kathrin Hendrich (Wolfsburg)

DF: Rebecca Knaak (Manchester City)

DF: Sarai Linder (Wolfsburg)

DF: Janina Minge (Wolfsburg)

DF: Felicitas Rauch (North Carolina Courage)

DF: Pia-Sophie Wolter (Eintracht Frankfurt)

MF: Sara Däbritz (Lyon)

MF: Linda Dallmann (Bayern Munich)

MF: Lisanne Gräwe (Eintracht Frankfurt)

MF: Giovanna Hoffmann (RB Leipzig)

MF: Sjoeke Nüsken (Chelsea)

MF: Elisa Senß (Eintracht Frankfurt)

FW: Jule Brand (Wolfsburg)

FW: Klara Bühl (Bayern Munich)

FW: Selina Cerci (Hoffenheim)

FW: Vivien Endemann (Wolfsburg)

FW: Laura Freigang (Eintracht Frankfurt)

FW: Lea Schüller (Bayern Munich)

Germany fixtures and results

Euro 2025 qualifying

April 5 2024: Austria 2-3 Germany, Raiffeisen Arena, Linz, Austria

April 9 2024: Germany 3-1 Iceland, Tivoli, Aachen, Germany

May 31 2024: Germany 4-1 Poland, Ostseestadion, Rostock, Germany

June 4 2024: Poland 1-3 Germany, Stadion Miejski w Gdyni, Gdynia, Poland

July 12 2024: Iceland 3-0 Germany, Laugardalsvöllur, Reykjavík, Iceland

July 16 2024: Germany 4-0 Austria, Niedersachsenstadion, Hanover, Germany

Friendlies

October 25 2024: England 3-4 Germany, Wembley, London, England

October 28 2024: Germany 1-2 Australia, Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena, Duisburg, Germany

November 29 2024: Switzerland 0-6 Germany, Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland

December 2 2024: Germany 1-2 Italy, Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany

Nations League

February 21 2025: Netherlands vs Germany, Rat Verlegh Stadion, Breda, Netherlands

February 25 2025: Germany vs Austria, Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg, Germany

April 4 2025: Scotland vs Germany, Tannadice Park, Dundee, Scotland

April 8 2025: Germany vs Scotland, VfL Wolfsburg Arena, Wolfsburg, Germany

May 30 2025: Germany vs Netherlands, TBC

June 3 2025: Austria vs Germany, TBC

Euro 2025

July 4 2025: Germany vs Poland, Arena St.Gallen, St Gallen, Switzerland

July 8 2025: Germany vs Denmark, St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland

July 12 2025: Sweden vs Germany, Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich, Switzerland

Germany manager: Christian Wück

Christian Wuck has been in charge for less than a year (Image credit: Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Christian Wück took over as manager following the 2024 Olympic Games, where Germany won the bronze medal. He has overseen four games in charge so far with Germany coming away with two wins and two losses.

The team have struggled for consistent form in recent years with their worst-ever performance at a World Cup coming in 2023. They were dumped out in the group stage for the first time and so Wück will be under pressure to deliver a better return at this summer's major tournament.

Before taking over as German boss, Wück had been a coach for Germany's youth teams for almost 15 years. He brought success to the youth teams with the U17 outfit winning the World Cup and European Championship.

He has also been in charge of lower league teams such as Holstein Kiel.

Germany's star player

Giulia Gwinn

Giulia Gwinn is a key member of the German squad (Image credit: Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Bayern Munich defender Giulia Gwinn not only leads the backline but she is able to get the ball in the back of the net in crunch moments. She was a shining star in the team's friendly win against England back in October and has been a consistent performer since her debut in 2019.

Gwinn, who is also able to play as a midfielder, will be one of the more senior figures in the team at this summer's Euros which the team need.

In 2024 she made 18 appearances for Germany and scored eight goals. An invaluable player who can read the game expertly.