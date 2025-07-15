Tequila? No, Sarina! The Sarina Wiegman song taking Euro 2025 by storm

Sarina Wiegman has led England to three major tournament knockout stages

Sarina Wiegman has led England to another knockout stage of a major tournament and fans have created a new song in honour of the manager.

During Euro 2022, the Lionesses boss had the Atomic Kitten song 'Whole Again' modified by supporters to include the lyric "Sarina you're the one".

The fans have been creative again at Euro 2025 but what song have they adapted?

Sarina Wiegman song: What are the fans singing at Euro 2025?

Sarina Wiegman has been in charge of England since 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Champs’ hit ‘Tequila' has been changed by fans as instead of shouting 'Tequila', they say 'Sarina'.

It's a simple and catchy ode to a boss who has guided England through the group stage of three major tournaments, including their trophy-winning run at Euro 2022.

Sarina Wiegman led England to Euros glory in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wiegman was asked about the song after fans sang it during England's 6-1 win over Wales.

She said: “Well, yes, it was really nice. It doesn’t make me feel really comfortable but they were creative I thought.

"So I thought I will clap a little bit for them. I hope they can sing a lot still in the next couple of weeks.”

The Lionesses secured a quarter-final spot with two wins in the group stage against Wales and the Netherlands. They lost their opener 2-1 to France but made it through as group runners-up and FourFourTwo believe they can now make it to the final.

England will play Sweden in the quarter-final (Image credit: Getty Images)

England will play Sweden in the quarter-final in a replay of the Euro 2022 semi-final. The Lionesses won that game 4-0 before going onto beat Germany 2-1 in the final.

Wiegman has said on their last eight opponents: “They’re always very powerful. They have speed up front on the counterattack.

"They are a hard team to beat and have done well in the group. We will see and we will get ready.”

England play Sweden on Thursday and whoever wins will face either Norway or Italy in the semi-final.