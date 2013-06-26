Schalke sell Jurado to Spartak Moscow

Jurado, who had joined Schalke in 2010 from Atletico Madrid and was reunited with former Real Madrid team-mate Raul for two seasons, failed to hold down a regular starting spot at the German club.

The 26-year-old former Europa League winner with Atletico, who has played for Spain at every youth level but has never won a senior cap, had a contract at Schalke until 2014.

Schalke will be competing in next season's Champions League qualifying rounds after finishing fourth in the Bundesliga.