Schelotto wants to join Leicester

Ezequiel Schelotto is keen to link up with Claudio Ranieri at Premier League high-flyers Leicester City.

Schelotto is a free-agent after his Inter contract ran out at the end of the 2014-15 season.

Leicester manager Ranieri denied Schelotto was going to sign for the club, but the 26-year-old is adamant a move is close to happening.

"I'd like to play there and I'm ready to get back into action," Schelotto told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I don't know what stage the negotiations are at with Leicester, but if [Esteban] Cambiasso can do well there, then I'm sure I can too."

Schelotto was born in Argentina but has lived in Italy since 2008, even making his international debut for the Azzurri in 2012.

He added: "I would never have imagined I'd find myself without a club at the age of 26. Now I'm waiting for a gift - a new club."

Leicester are fifth in the Premier League, only three points behind leaders Manchester City.