Leroy Sane has been at Bayern Munich since leaving Manchester City in 2020

The future of Leroy Sane is coming to the boil, with Newcastle United added into the mix as the winger’s Bayern Munich contract ticks down into its final weeks.

The 29-year-old is approaching the end of the five-year deal he signed when joining the new German champions from Manchester City in 2020 and has been in something of a contract stand-off with Vincent Kompany’s side.

Bayern have been looking to offer Sane a new deal on fresh terms, but no agreement has been forthcoming, with the club’s director of sport Max Eberl last week confirming that they will not be bettering the offer that is currently on the table.

Newcastle United in the mix for Leroy Sane

Sane and Bayern Munich have just won the Bundesliga title (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Our wish would be to continue with Leroy," Eberl told a news conference last week. "But at the same time, we have made it clear: we have a framework we want to operate within. If the framework were to be exceeded, then it would become very, very difficult. Now we are waiting to see what happens."

This has now seen a number of fresh links for the 69-time capped Germany international, who has previously been linked with Arsenal and was ranked at no.8 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best right-wingers in the world earlier this year, emerge in the media.

Sane is in the final weeks of his Bayern Munich deal (Image credit: PA)

The latest name to be added to this list is Newcastle United, according to the journalist Christian Falk on the Bayern Insider podcast, who claims that Sane’s agent Pini Zahavi is ‘checking out clubs in England’.

He claims that the Magpies have expressed their interest and are being ‘checked out’ by Sane’s representatives, adding that the former Manchester City winger wants to play in the Champions League. Newcastle currently sit third in the Premier League table and know that four points from their final two matches will seal a return to Europe’s premier club competition.

The report adds that while Newcastle are ‘being discounted a bit’, the club’s ‘great potential’ is highlighted and that if no deal with Bayern is reached, Sane will look to England for his next club.

A team in London is said to be Sane’s preferred destination, with Newcastle described as a ‘good alternative’.

Sane was at Manchester City between 2016 and 2020 (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Sane could be a shrewd move for Newcastle United on a free transfer. Still valued at €38million by Transfermarkt, Sane has been a consistent performer for Bayern over the past five seasons and is coming off the best goalscoring season of his career.

He would also bring trophy-winning experience to St James’ Park, having pocketed title-winning medals during his career and has that habit of showing up in big games.