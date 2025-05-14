Eddie Howe could be relying on a favour or two from Alexander Isak this summer

Newcastle United are eyeing a bold move for a former team-mate of Alexander Isak.

Whilst Isak continues to be linked with moves to Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool, the Sweden international could soon be welcoming a familiar face to St James' Park this summer.

The Magpies are edging ever closer to a return to European football, with just two games left to ensure they book their spot in next season's Champions League. Meanwhile, summer additions are already being drawn up.

Newcastle United want former team-mate of Alexander Isak to partner him next season

Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak is arguably the best number nine in Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

Isak's 27 goals for Newcastle this season have catapulted Eddie Howe's men into the top four, and on paper, they wholeheartedly deserve to be there. Huge recent wins over Chelsea and Manchester United have gone a long way to helping their cause.

But with the need for more squad depth more paramount than ever, the Magpies are aiming a bold move for one of La Liga's top scorers, who has enjoyed quite the season over in Spain.

Eddie Howe recently led Newcastle United to success in the Carabao Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is Alexander Sorloth who the Magpies, alongside Aston Villa, are making inroads to sign during the off-season, with his 32 goal contributions catching the eye.

As per Caught Offside, Sorloth is liked by the Premier League duo, having banged in 27 goals for Diego Simeone's men so far this term. He played with Isak during his time at Real Sociedad.

West Ham and Wolves are also cited as further interested parties, with the 29-year-old enjoying the best run of his career so far. Sorloth's tall frame and brilliant hold-up play make him an interesting option for English clubs, with there no doubts over his physicality.

“If we go by the numbers, he has scored more goals coming on [as] a substitute in the second half, except for today obviously," said Simeone when asked about Sorloth recently. What I like about him is that he is important in all the moments and contexts of the game that you can imagine: from the start to make you strong, to come in later because he has a different pace.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"If you have to attack, he has strength in the last minutes of the game; if we go on the counter, he also has pace; and if we need to find him because we’re pinned back and we have to defend, he gets us out of uncomfortable situations because of his physicality," added the Argentine. "He’s playing how the team needs and he’s making the most of his football and his capacity to score goals.”

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Sorloth could be a tailor-made fit for Howe's football given his experience around Europe. He is at the peak of his powers aged 29 and would be a shrewd addition for multiple clubs looking for a different profile of striker.