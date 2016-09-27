Schmidt bemoans 'brutal' Monaco equaliser

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Roger Schmidt bemoaned a "brutal" ending as his side conceded a stoppage-time equaliser at Monaco on Tuesday.

A Champions League game of few chances appeared to have been won by Javier Hernandez, who netted for the visitors with just 17 minutes remaining at Stade Louis II.

However, Monaco defender Kamil Glik thumped an unstoppable drive into the top corner to leave Schmidt and his players devastated.

"It's a pity," he told a news conference. "We played very well, the lead was deserved and a win would have been deserved as well.

"However, football can be brutal sometimes and we have to accept that."

However, Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim saw the game differently, suggesting the Ligue 1 outfit deserved their leveller.

"The game was balanced - I looked at the stats," he said. "All the important figures are balanced.

"Taking a point having been behind is always a positive. The team reacted after the goal and the substitutes brought something.

"Glik's goal is as important as the assist of [Guido] Carrillo, who won his duel. Glik is a player with a strong personality. He has a positive attitude and works well with the others."

Meanwhile, Glik, who has already netted two league strikes since an off-season move from Torino, hailed his latest effort.

"Without a doubt, it was one of the best goals of my life," he told beIN Sports.