Schubert rues loss of focus in 'bitter' Borussia defeat
Sergio Aguero's 90th-minute penalty winner for Manchester City was down to Borussia Monchengladbach losing focus according to their coach.
Borussia Monchengladbach coach Andre Schubert felt his team lost focus in their 2-1 Champions League defeat to Manchester City.
On their first home match in Europe's top competition for 30 years, Monchengladbach took a deserved 54th minute lead through Lars Stindl.
They would have been ahead long before but for a string of fine saves from Joe Hart - most notably when the England goalkeeper kept out Raffael's first-half penalty.
Nicolas Otamendi levelled for Cityin the 65th minute - a goal eventually credited Andreas Christensen - and the visitors asserted themselves from that point on, with Sergio Aguero winning and converting a 90th-minute penalty to cruelly leave Monchengladbach with two defeats from their opening Group D games.
"We are very disappointed," Schubert told reporters.
"We have worked very hard, but we played against a top European team.
"The penalty against us in the last minute was also down to a lack of focus.
"Our performance was really strong, so the outcome of the game is naturally very bitter."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.