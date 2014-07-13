Schweinsteiger: Germany have big-game experience

Joachim Low's men silenced home fans by thumping hosts Brazil 7-1 in the semi-finals, and will face a similarly hostile atmosphere at the Maracana against their second South American opponents in as many matches.

But Schweinsteiger - winner of the 2012-13 UEFA Champions League with Bayern Munich - believes the German squad's wealth of experience at club level will allow them to play without pressure.

"I think we don't have any pressure," he said. "We have a lot of players in our team who have played finals at the highest level, so we know how to deal with a situation like this.

"We just have one player with Miroslav Klose who played a World Cup final [before]. But a lot of us had huge matches with their clubs and that's why we just have to think about one thing: get the job done here.

"When the referee blows the whistle, when the match starts, we have to concentrate on the things that make us strong. And all that happens beside of that, it's just not important to us.

"I mean we see what's happening, but we just have to leave it out of our minds.

"The head just has to think about playing football."

Germany are looking to win their first World Cup since 1990, when they beat Argentina to lift the trophy.