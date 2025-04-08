Line-up quiz! Can you name Inter Milan’s starting XI from their Champions League final clash with Bayern Munich in 2010?

All those connected with Inter Milan will never forget their famous triumph over Bayern Munich in the 2010 Champions League final.

It was the first time they had lifted the silverware in the modern era of the competition, and they did so by brushing past the likes of Bayern, Barcelona and Chelsea to get there.

There was box-office action on the pitch, and – with Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal in the respective dugouts – just as much tension off it.

To mark the pair facing off once again in this year’s instalment of Europe’s premier contest, we’re asking you to name the starting XI from that 2010 encounter with the German giants.

We’ve given you unlimited time to name the 11 players who started the game, so take your time to come up with as many as you can.

Struggling with that one elusive name? Don’t worry, you can log in to Kwizly and they’ll provide you with a handy hint!

Remember to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo, and share this quiz with your mates for ultimate bragging rights.

