Schweinsteiger keen to get started after break

Germany captain Schweinsteiger's campaign has been blighted by ankle and knee injuries, which restricted the World Cup winner to just six Bundesliga appearances prior to the mid-season break.

However, the 30-year-old feels ready to make a big impact as Bayern go in search of glory both domestically and in the UEFA Champions League.

"I'm delighted I've put the business with the knee and before that the ankle behind me," Schweinsteiger said.

"I'm feeling good and really looking forward to the rest of the season.

"I think it was a good comeback. I'm really pleased I got to play again before the mid-season break.

"The most important thing for him is a good period of preparation in January. I'm concentrating on the essentials: on the sport and what happens out on the field,

"I hope we'll have plenty more big games. The tiny details are decisive, especially in the Champions League. That's what you have to be prepared for."

Table-topping Bayern return to Bundesliga action on January 30 when they visit second-placed Wolfsburg.