Scolari: Brazil to embrace World Cup visitors

With just 100 days until kick-off at the 2014 showpiece, preparations in Brazil have been called into question on a regular basis.



Stadium delays, security concerns and the threat of protests continue to loom ahead of the tournament opener on June 12.



But Scolari believes the nation will put on a show that leads to supporters returning as tourists in the future.



"Brazil is a country that welcomes everyone very warmly," he said.



"It knows how to treat foreigners well and I think after the World Cup they will have Brazil as a country to be visited many times because they will like Brazil so much that they will come back here for sure.



"And we are a nation that likes welcoming people. We treat our visitors well. You can be certain that they will be very welcome and that they will be able to enjoy many excellent situations anywhere in Brazil thanks to our diversity."



Five-time world champions Brazil are among the favourites to win the tournament in front of their home fans and kick-off the event against Croatia in Sao Paulo.

And Croatia coach Niko Kovac said it is an honour to play the opening game of the World Cup.



"We are now at the stage of preparation where we choose and prepare our players and give them instructions," he said.



"With regards to the FIFA World Cup, we are certainly excited to be part of it and that we can open the tournament with the first match playing Brazil.



"This is a great surprise and experience for us and I hope that we will be successful."