Portugal, Switzerland and Iceland have all seen their home and away Puma jerseys released on the same day.

With plenty of kits being released for this summer's tournament, fans and players alike are all getting optimistic about their chance of glory this summer.

Fans of all the nations have their pick of which jersey to buy, meaning if one isn't to their taste they've got another to chose from.

Portugal's home and away Puma kits

Portugal women's Euro 2025 shirt home (Image credit: Puma)

These are the first bespoke Portugal women's kits following the move to Puma after a longstanding deal with Nike ended in 2024.

As is traditional with Portugal kits, the home kit is red and takes inspiration from the Quinas, a symbol found on both the Portugal coat of arms and team emblem. It is designed to celebrate Portugal's legacy but also their future.

Portugal women's Euro 2025 away shirt (Image credit: Puma)

The away kit, as is tradition, is green – but this one is adorned with bold colours and futuristic graphics, referencing the intersection of art, technology and football found in modern-day Portugal.

A simple design but very effective, we can see this one being a fan favourite, even for casual wear around and about.

Switzerland's home and away Puma kits

Switzerland women's Euro 2025 home shirt (Image credit: Puma)

Switzerland are the hosts of this year's tournament and will be hoping to not just make an impression off the pitch.

They've been given a bespoke design for the women's team as well and the home kit is red and draws inspiration from traditional Swiss textile monograms. It's simple yet effective and the hosts can be proud of their home shirt for the tournament.

Switzerland women's Euro 2025 away shirt (Image credit: Puma)

The away kit pays homage to the nations geology. A white kit nods to the Jungfraujoch railway station in the alps, famously the highest in Europe.

Blue accents feature on the collar and the sleeves and give it a sleek look.

Iceland's home and away Puma kits

(Image credit: Puma)

Iceland may be an early entry for the best set of kits at the tournament.

The home jersey features a slightly lighter blue than we have seen previously on kits for the Nordic nation is inspired by the flow of the glaciers that the country is so famous for.

Iceland women's Euro 2025 away shirt (Image credit: Puma)

The away jersey takes inspiration from another geological feature that the country is famous for: the Northern Lights.

An irregular striped pattern flows down the kit, which might be the best of the bunch released by Puma. Stelpurnar Okkar (or Our Girls) will be hoping their stunning set of kist can inspire them to their best ever finish at a Women's Euros, surpassing the quater-finals they reached in 2013.