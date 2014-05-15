Scolari denies asking Barca to rest Neymar

Gerardo Martino's Barcelona need a win at Camp Nou to claim the La Liga title, but 22-year-old Neymar is recovering from a foot injury.

Scolari rubbished reports he wanted Neymar sidelined for the title decider, saying it was the complete opposite.

The 65-year-old believes a title win for Barcelona would help Brazil, who face Croatia, Mexico and Cameroon at the FIFA World Cup.

"I don't just want him to play, I want Barca to be champions," Scolari said in a statement.

"Winning the league would improve his morale and his confidence, and with that the Brazilian team would also benefit.

"In addition, him playing would mean that he would be able to come into our squad with more match fitness."