Scolari extends contract with Guangzhou Evergrande

Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao coach Luiz Felipe Scolari has signed a one-year contract extension with the Chinese champions.

Scolari's new deal includes the option of a second year after Evergrande set a new record by winning a sixth successive Chinese Super League title last week.

The 67-year-old World Cup-winning boss looked to be on the way out with his contract due to expire and former coach Marcello Lippi signing a pre-agreement, but Evergrande cancelled the latter's deal after he took charge of China.

"We firmly believe that Scolari, as the core of a world-class champion coach, will help Guangzhou continue to maintain their leading position," the Chinese powerhouses said in a statement on their website.

Scolari has enjoyed significant success since joining Evergrande from Gremio in 2015, as a replacement for Fabio Cannavaro.

The Brazilian guided Evergrande to CSL and AFC Champions League glory in his debut season, before going back-to-back in the league this term.

And Scolari could add another trophy to his collection with Evergrande due to play Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese FA Cup.