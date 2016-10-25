Scolari extends contract with Guangzhou Evergrande
Luiz Felipe Scolari's new deal includes the option of a second year after Guangzhou Evergrande claimed a record sixth successive CSL title.
Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao coach Luiz Felipe Scolari has signed a one-year contract extension with the Chinese champions.
Scolari's new deal includes the option of a second year after Evergrande set a new record by winning a sixth successive Chinese Super League title last week.
The 67-year-old World Cup-winning boss looked to be on the way out with his contract due to expire and former coach Marcello Lippi signing a pre-agreement, but Evergrande cancelled the latter's deal after he took charge of China.
"We firmly believe that Scolari, as the core of a world-class champion coach, will help Guangzhou continue to maintain their leading position," the Chinese powerhouses said in a statement on their website.
Scolari has enjoyed significant success since joining Evergrande from Gremio in 2015, as a replacement for Fabio Cannavaro.
The Brazilian guided Evergrande to CSL and AFC Champions League glory in his debut season, before going back-to-back in the league this term.
And Scolari could add another trophy to his collection with Evergrande due to play Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese FA Cup.
