Scolari insists Brazil have to move on

The tournament hosts' dreams of a final appearance in front of their passionate supporters disappeared in 29 nightmare minutes in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday, as a rampant Germany raced into a 5-0 lead.

Brazil eventually succumbed to a humiliating 7-1 defeat, leaving the nation stunned at the manner of their team's exit.

Scolari's side now face the Netherlands in Brasilia on Saturday, and the coach views the game as an opportunity for Brazil to put the past behind them.

"I know my career will be marked by this defeat," said Scolari.

"But we have an obligation to move on and think about the next goal, which in this case is the match for third place on Saturday in Brasilia.

"We made the semi-finals, the top four teams in the world, and there were a lot of good teams that were knocked out before us.

"I know it's a much smaller dream that we all wanted, but we have to honour the shirt of the national team."