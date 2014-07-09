Scolari still baffled by Brazil's collapse

The hosts' 7-1 FIFA World Cup semi-final mauling at the hands of Joachim Low's team sent shockwaves around the football world.

As the fallout continues, Scolari paid particular attention to the six-minute period in which Germany netted a scarcely believable four goals on Tuesday, making the it 5-0 before half an hour was played in Belo Horizonte.

"We had a disaster in six minutes but it happened. Let's work for Saturday's game," Scolari told a press conference, looking ahead to the third-place play-off.

"If I could explain what happened in those six minutes I would answer but I don't know.

"The crash was also the coaching staff, the fans, it was overall. No one understood and the team from Germany, which is good, took the opportunity.

"I cannot explain, I will not justify. An error occurred and this error was fatal.

"We can lose by one or two but we lost in a way that we had never done before in the history of Brazilian football.

"But the tournament was not all bad. We had a bad defeat."

Such an unprecedented humiliation leaves inevitable question marks over whether the 2002 World Cup winner will remain in his post.

But Scolari insisted he would only discuss his future after the tournament.

"We (the coaching staff) have a deal with the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) until the game on Saturday and after that, probably, we will have a conversation to sort some things out," he added.

"I'm not thinking about it now, and I wasn't thinking about it at the start of the competition.

"Let us play, finish the tournament and afterwards we will see what will happen. We still have Saturday's game and that is now our dream as we have stopped dreaming about winning the title."

Irrespective of whether he is around to pick up the pieces, Scolari believes Brazil's players can enjoy success at international level once more.

"I know what happened yesterday, I know what it is to feel shame, I have feeling this will never leave me, but my life goes on," he added.

"The players will get on with their lives, they are still winners.

"Our life is not made from defeats, this was the worst of all, but life is good, nobody will die because of this."