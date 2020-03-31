Scotland boss Steve Clarke and SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell take pay cut

Scotland boss Steve Clarke and Scottish Football Association chief executive Ian Maxwell have taken a 10 per cent wage cut as the coronavirus crisis continues to take its toll.

It is understood that 50 per cent of the Scottish FA has been placed on furlough leave, where the government scheme allows workers to claim 80 per cent of their wages to a maximum of £2,500 per month, with their status being “reviewed on an ongoing basis”.

The remaining staff, including all other national team coaches such as Shelley Kerr, manager of the Scotland women’s team, have also agreed a 10 per cent reduction with immediate effect, also subject to review.

With football in lockdown and and with no firm date for its return due as the pandemic sweeps the nation, the governing body face £5million to £6million in lost revenue due to the postponed Euro 2020 semi-final play-off against Israel at Hampden Park and the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-finals and final at the national stadium.

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell (right) joins national team boss Steve Clarke in taking wage cut amid coronavirus pandemic (Jane Barlow/PA)

In a statement released to PA news agency, which noted that “the Scottish FA board has agreed measures to safeguard employment of staff and mitigate the financial impact of COVID-19 to the governing body,” SFA president Rod Petrie said: “I am grateful to our people for their efforts in adapting to these challenging and unprecedented times”.

Petrie, who, along with vice president, Mike Mulraney, has agreed to a 20 per cut to their directors’ remuneration and deferred all future remuneration until the resumption of ‘business as usual’, continued: “The impact of the virus on Scottish football is significant and from the Scottish FA’s perspective alone, this has already resulted in the postponement of a sell-out match against Israel in the UEFA Nations League play-off and the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-finals and final at Hampden Park.

“As the governing body, we have a responsibility to protect the national game and it is also our duty as a board to safeguard the future of our staff during what medical experts predict will be an enduring period of uncertainty and national lockdown.

Scottish FA president Rod Petrie reveals steps taken to protect the national game during coronavirus crisis (Simon Cooper/PA)

“I stress this is a temporary measure in light of the severe impact COVID-19 has had on the association’s income generation and I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and ongoing commitment to the national game.”

The financial implications of COVID-19 are already being felt in club football in Scotland.

Hearts players and staff have been asked to take a 50 per cent wage cut while Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack claimed that the Pittodrie club is facing a £5million shortfall which will require “some tough decisions”.

Chairman Ronald Gordon warned Hibernian fans that “difficult decisions” will have to be taken as another Scottish club faced up to the financial implications of the coronavirus crisis.