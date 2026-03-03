'I'm a man that does whatever I want' YouTube streamer, boxer and musician KSI buys English football club

Renowned online streamer-turned-recording artist KSI is trying his hand at football club governance in his latest venture

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: KSI attends the Britain&amp;apos;s Got Talent Series 19 Launch at the Ham Yard Hotel on February 12, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/WireImage)
KSI is also a judge on 'Britain's Got Talent' (Image credit: Getty Images)

The online personality, born Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, has announced via his social media channels that he is buying a non-league English club, seeking to take the team to the Premier League for the very first time.

After rising to prominence as an early video game streamer, playing under the moniker 'KSIOlajidebt' - later shortened to KSI - the Londoner established a global online presence which he has leveraged to create a personal fortune estimated to be worth in the tens of millions.

KSI wants to take sixth tier club to the Premier League

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 12: KSI rolls around after being fouled during &quot;Baller League UK - 2025 Final&quot; at the 02 Arena on June 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Jordan Peck/Getty Images)

KSI in action during the Baller League UK (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harking back to his early days as a FIFA YouTuber, KSI's 'Race To Division One' series is referenced in his unveiling video at non-league side Dagenham and Redbridge. The project, undertaken on football video game 'FIFA 12', saw KSI rise through the online leagues against other players.

"Playing a video game and owning a football club is very different, I know that. But with 'Race to Division One', it was a journey. It was hard, but in the end I did it.

"With this club, I want to do the unthinkable - I want to take Dagenham and Redbridge to the Premier League," he said.

The Daggers currently sit 13th in the National League South table and have recently received investment from former England striker Andy Carroll, who has also made the occasional appearance this season.

"It's obviously going to take time but I'd say realistic stage is getting out of this league and getting into the National League. We need to improve the team, have some additions to really take it to another level and I want to build the community," KSI added.

"I know to some of you it might be scary, me being one of the owners but I'm reachable. You can literally Tweet me and I will see it. You can let your frustrations out to me or celebrate with me, I'm approachable.

"I've done boxing, music, YouTube content, I've done TV stuff, I've been around the world, done tours, I'm a man that does whatever I want. You can't ever stop wanting more."

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 26: IShowSpeed and KSI watch Liam Smith v Aaron McKenna, Middleweight Contest at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images).

KSI (R) ringside with fellow world-renowned streamer IShowSpeed (Image credit: Getty Images)

After formation in 1992 following the merging of Dagenham and Redbridge Forest, the Daggers were promoted to the Football League for the first time in 2007, winning promotion to League One - the third tier of English football - in 2010.

The club dropped back into non-league in 2016 and have spent the last 10 years in the National League and National League South.

KSI's takeover follows the likes of other high-profile figures investing in lower league clubs such as Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds' ongoing Wrexham project.

Joe Donnohue
Joe Donnohue
Senior Digital Writer

Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.

