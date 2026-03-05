Soccer Aid brings FIFA World Cup exclusive to West Ham United's London Stadium

The charity match, now in its twentieth year, will bring an exclusive taste of World Cup football to London ahead of the summer tournament.

The 2026 edition of Soccer Aid, held at the London Stadium on 31 May, is set to feature a star-studded line-up including A-List celebrities and retired football legends.

Robbie Williams, who co-founded Soccer Aid in 2006, will manage England in a game that features an exclusive taste of World Cup football.

For a selection of players on the teamsheet of this year’s Soccer Aid, featuring the likes of ex-England internationals Wayne Rooney, Joe Hart, Jermain Defoe and Jill Scott, World Cup football is a familiar experience.

For the A-List celebrities and internet personalities participating, including Hollywood actors Owen Cooper, Damson Idris and Tom Hiddleston, they will have the exclusive opportunity to play like World Cup footballers, before even the professionals themselves do this summer.

Adidas Trionda - The 2026 World Cup's official ball (Image credit: @matchballfifa on Instagram)

Soccer Aid for UNICEF will play on its twentieth anniversary with the Adidas Trionda ball - the first time that the football will be used before the World Cup kicks off this summer.

World XI players will also wear a bespoke Adidas kit with all proceeds going to UNICEF, adding to the £121 million raised since the event's first match in 2006.

The World XI squad is set to be managed by Usain Bolt, eight-time Olympic gold medalist with six appearances in Soccer Aid matches, and led on the pitch by Leonardo Bonucci.

The former Italian centreback will be joined by recently retired debutant Jordi Alba in World XI’s backline, which Bolt described as “exciting… we’re going for gold!”.

GK Barry, social media personality and podcaster, will make her debut for England, with the event being the only mixed-sex football match officially sanctioned by the FA.

A huge projection of the adidas Trionda against the New York City skyline (Image credit: Getty Images)

Damson Idris, who starred opposite Brad Pitt in F1: The Movie, expressed excitement at the prospect of making his Soccer Aid debut, which will make participants among the first in the world to try the Adidas Trionda ball.

Idris said: "One of my boyhood dreams was to play professional football... I can’t quite believe I will join the England team at Soccer Aid".