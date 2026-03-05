‘You’d be amazed at the amount of people who are blaming me for Chelsea drawing Wrexham in the FA Cup – at the draw, people were booing me!’ Blues legends Joe Cole and Ashley Cole tell FFT why this weekend’s fifth-round tie could be a banana skin

Chelsea travel to Wrexham in arguably the most intriguing tie of the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday – and they won’t be thanking one of their club legends if they come unstuck.

Joe Cole teamed up with Karen Carney to do the fifth-round draw in mid-February, sending his old club to the Racecourse Ground for a potentially tricky tie.

Under the owner of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, Wrexham’s ascent through the leagues has been rapid, and they’re currently pushing for a fourth consecutive promotion, sitting within the Championship play-off places.

Coles unite

Joe Cole (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joe Cole did the fifth-round draw via his role as a pundit for TNT Sports, and he also now records the podcast Could It Be Magic? with his former Chelsea and England team-mate Ashley Cole.

FourFourTwo spoke to both after a recent podcast episode – Ashley has won the FA Cup a record seven times, three with Arsenal and four with Chelsea, so has huge affection for the competition.

Ashley Cole (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Just representing Arsenal once would have been my dream – after retiring and looking back on the career I had, winning the FA Cup seven times is something I never dreamed of,” he told us.

“As a player, it’s something you don’t really think about at the time, because you just want to win it again, but now you reflect, as the old man I am… and I’m like ‘Yeah, holding the record is actually a great achievement’.”

Asked if they each have particular memories of FA Cup matches when they were the victims of a cup upset, one had a more instant memory than the other.

“I’m not being big-headed there, but I don’t think there were too many,” Ashley said. “Maybe against Everton I might have missed a penalty and put it over the bar.”

Joe Cole remembered a game at Oakwell in 2008. “The Barnsley game, losing to them, in the quarter finals I think it was,” he said. “It’s a very lonely place when you lose a game you should win.”

"Destiny was in my hands"

Joe Cole (Image credit: Getty Images)

Joe Cole enjoyed doing the fifth-round draw, which took place at Macclesfield’s Moss Rose before their tie with Brentford, and revealed that he’d had some stick for sending Chelsea to Wrexham – albeit inadvertently, in what is a random procedure.

“You’d be amazed, the amount of people who are blaming me!” he laughed. “The fans behind me at the draw, they were booing me! I was like ‘Mate, I’m not doing this on purpose!’

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds (Image credit: Alamy)

“You do feel like there’s a little bit of holding destiny in your hands – there’s nothing you can do about it, but you’re picking out the balls. I’m sure Wrexham fans will be buzzing, Chelsea fans maybe not so much.”

Ashley expects it to be a tough match for his old club – one that Wrexham are capable of winning.

“Yeah, for sure – that’s why we love the beauty of the FA Cup and what it brings, and why we see so many top teams falter against so-called lower teams,” he said.

“The competition gives people the ability to have a day of dreaming and Wrexham’s form at the moment is half decent, really challenging for the top six in the Championship and the Premier League.

Ashley Cole (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Chelsea are Chelsea – they’re win, lose, draw, they’re still finding that balance of being really consistent in winning game after game, back to back. Wrexham’s going to be a tough place to go.”

