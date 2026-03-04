Newcastle United defender reveals he was caught up in Middle East missile ordeal

Fabian Schar in action for Newcastle earlier this year

The Newcastle defender has confirmed via social media that he was caught in the crossfire of this week's military escalation.

A joint US-Israeli operation which began late last month has aimed to bring about regime change and the destruction of Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities, provoking a violent response from the Middle Eastern nation.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is reported to have been killed in strikes, along with the Iranian Defence Minister, and head of the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps).

Fabian Schar forced to shelter in Middle East

Fabian Schar on his 250th appearance for Newcastle earlier this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In retaliation, Iran have launched strikes on various countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain, which are home to US air bases.

Schar was in the region undergoing rehabilitation work from a serious ankle injury sustained earlier this season.

Iran may withdraw from this summer's FIFA World Cup in the United States (Image credit: Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)

The defender underwent surgery in January after damaging ankle ligaments in a collision with Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

"I've just had a few of my most terrifying days having unfortunately witnessed first-hand what's happening in the Middle East," Schar wrote on his Instagram story.

"I was there as part of my rehabilitation programme and I'm glad I found a way to get home safely.

"But what we experienced there and what's happening right now, is truly frightening.

"I hope that help gets to all of the people who need it in those affected areas."

Schar is working on a comeback from an ankle injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Switzerland international posted the message to his Instagram followers with the text overlaid on top of an image which appears to show his point-of-view from within a missile shelter facility.

It is not clear which country Schar was in, but he has confirmed he is back in Western Europe following the ordeal.