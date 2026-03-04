Newcastle United defender reveals he was caught up in Middle East missile ordeal
Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar has confirmed he was in the Middle East during this week's violent strikes between Iran and the rest of the region
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
The Newcastle defender has confirmed via social media that he was caught in the crossfire of this week's military escalation.
A joint US-Israeli operation which began late last month has aimed to bring about regime change and the destruction of Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities, provoking a violent response from the Middle Eastern nation.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is reported to have been killed in strikes, along with the Iranian Defence Minister, and head of the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps).
Fabian Schar forced to shelter in Middle East
In retaliation, Iran have launched strikes on various countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain, which are home to US air bases.
Schar was in the region undergoing rehabilitation work from a serious ankle injury sustained earlier this season.
The defender underwent surgery in January after damaging ankle ligaments in a collision with Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
"I've just had a few of my most terrifying days having unfortunately witnessed first-hand what's happening in the Middle East," Schar wrote on his Instagram story.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"I was there as part of my rehabilitation programme and I'm glad I found a way to get home safely.
"But what we experienced there and what's happening right now, is truly frightening.
"I hope that help gets to all of the people who need it in those affected areas."
The former Switzerland international posted the message to his Instagram followers with the text overlaid on top of an image which appears to show his point-of-view from within a missile shelter facility.
It is not clear which country Schar was in, but he has confirmed he is back in Western Europe following the ordeal.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.