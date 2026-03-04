Newcastle United defender reveals he was caught up in Middle East missile ordeal

News
By published

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar has confirmed he was in the Middle East during this week's violent strikes between Iran and the rest of the region

Fabian Schar of Newcastle United plays during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leeds United at St. James&#039;s Park in Newcastle, England, on January 7, 2026. (Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto)
Fabian Schar in action for Newcastle earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Newcastle defender has confirmed via social media that he was caught in the crossfire of this week's military escalation.

A joint US-Israeli operation which began late last month has aimed to bring about regime change and the destruction of Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities, provoking a violent response from the Middle Eastern nation.

Fabian Schar forced to shelter in Middle East

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Fabian Schar of Newcastle reacts during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St James&amp;amp;apos; Park on January 04, 2026 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Fabian Schar on his 250th appearance for Newcastle earlier this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In retaliation, Iran have launched strikes on various countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain, which are home to US air bases.

Schar was in the region undergoing rehabilitation work from a serious ankle injury sustained earlier this season.

Players of Iran pose for a team photo prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Qatar and IR Iran at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Doha, Qatar.

Iran may withdraw from this summer's FIFA World Cup in the United States (Image credit: Mohamed Farag/Getty Images)

The defender underwent surgery in January after damaging ankle ligaments in a collision with Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

"I've just had a few of my most terrifying days having unfortunately witnessed first-hand what's happening in the Middle East," Schar wrote on his Instagram story.

"I was there as part of my rehabilitation programme and I'm glad I found a way to get home safely.

"But what we experienced there and what's happening right now, is truly frightening.

"I hope that help gets to all of the people who need it in those affected areas."

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar.

Schar is working on a comeback from an ankle injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Switzerland international posted the message to his Instagram followers with the text overlaid on top of an image which appears to show his point-of-view from within a missile shelter facility.

It is not clear which country Schar was in, but he has confirmed he is back in Western Europe following the ordeal.

Joe Donnohue
Joe Donnohue
Senior Digital Writer

Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.