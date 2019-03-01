Sean Dyche believes Burnley have their mojo back

Sean Dyche believes Burnley’s recent resurgence has helped them regain a mindset whereby they are once again eager to take on any side in the Premier League.

The Clarets recently embarked on an eight-match unbeaten run in the top-flight, a sequence which included a draw at Manchester United and a surprise win over Tottenham.

Despite Burnley suffering their first league defeat of the year at Newcastle in midweek, an upbeat Dyche feels his side have rediscovered their uncompromising approach – irrespective of the opponent.

Ahead of the visit of Crystal Palace this weekend, the Burnley manager said: “We’re back to that mentality of we’ll take on anyone.

“One of our biggest weapons is that we’ve shown an ability to get big results against most sides in the division.

“That is the mindset that we want because every game in the Premier League is tough. Every team deserves to be there, every team fighting for different reasons, for a different kind of cause.

“Our cause is to keep it going because we’ve got it back now, we’ve got the confidence and the clarity to say that whoever is in front of us, ‘OK, we’re ready and we really want to take that team on’.

“I think that mood has come really strongly back in the team. We’ve got that relentlessness and that edge back.”

Ashley Westwood is expected to be back at the heart of Burnley’s midfield against Palace on Saturday after being a late withdrawal at Newcastle due to illness.

Fellow midfielder Dwight McNeil was substituted at half-time at St James’ Park though he is available to face Palace.

The 19-year-old has impressed on the left flank in the last couple of months but Dyche admitted, in hindsight, he should have rested the youngster on Tuesday.

Dyche added: “It was my fault really. Physically he was in good shape but mentally it could have been one step too far. He’ll definitely be in contention for Saturday, without a shadow of a doubt.

“He doesn’t understand this now, because he’s too young, but when you’re a bit more mature you accept you have one or two of those games. But then it comes back and you’re away again.”

Midfielder Jack Cork admitted Burnley’s win over high-flying Spurs last weekend had the unintended consequence of relieving some of the pressure ahead of the trip to Newcastle.

He said: “That was probably our downfall, I think we went into it a bit too relaxed.

“The reason why we’ve done well in the eight games we didn’t lose was because we were all playing together, working together, all doing the right things we know we’re good at.

“We took our foot off the gas a little bit on Tuesday but we know what it takes to get those results and we’ll be doing it again on Saturday.”