Second Barca return sits easier with Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says it will be special to return to Barcelona in the Champions League but more "normal" than it was going back with Bayern Munich in April 2015.

Guardiola's Bayern lost 3-0 two seasons ago in their semi-final, first leg as the Germans were overcome by the brilliance of Lionel Messi, the Argentinian's two goals overshadowing the return of a man who led Barca to unprecedented success during his four years in charge at Camp Nou.

He will go back once more on October 19 after City and Luis Enrique's men were drawn alongside each other in Group C.

Guardiola said: "I cannot deny it’s something special for me to return to Barcelona - I grew up there. Most of my life I spent there.

"I know the people, the club, the media, most of the players - the emotion is there, but it happened with Bayern.

"If I continue to train at a high level and if we are lucky to be in the Champions League again, it will happen again in the future

"The first time it’s ‘wow’ the second time it’s the second time, then it’s normal."

Borussia Monchengladbach and Celtic make up the pool with Guardiola adding: "We’ll have to make our best performance to go through to the next stage.

"I know Barcelona quite well and Borussia Monchengladbach. I have a lot of respect for Celtic. They have a lot of experience in Europe."