Serie A Deadline Day: Lemina on verge of Juve switch, Felipe returns to Udinese

There was a slow start to Serie A's transfer deadline day with only a handful of confirmed deals, but a busy end to Monday could well be in prospect.

Juventus were first to make a move with the announcement Mario Lemina was undergoing a medical in Turin, the Marseille midfielder set to bolster Massimiliano Allegri's ranks after two defeats at the start of the campaign.

The defending champions have also been linked with moves for Zenit's Axel Witsel - who is said to be a target for Milan - and Hernanes from Serie A rivals Inter before the window closes.

Roma - who beat Juve 2-1 on Sunday - are set to be bolstered by the arrival of midfielder William Vainqueur according to Dinamo Moscow, the Russian club bidding farewell to the 26-year-old on Twitter.

One transfer to go through saw the return of Felipe Dal Belo to Udinese, the 31-year-old making his way back to Stadio Friuli on a two-year deal after his release from Inter.

Serie A new boys Bologna have also added to their squad with the arrival of Marko Krivicic from FC Koper in Slovenia, the 19-year-old joining on loan with Bologna having an option to make the deal permanent.

Meanwhile, Empoli completed the double signing of Marko Livaja and Uros Cosic, while Atalanta loaned striker Richmond Boakye to Roda JC.

Fiorentina are expected to be active before Monday's deadline, with Paulo Sousa having been heavily linked with loan moves for Jakub Blaszczykowski of Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City defender Jason Denayer.

Alessandro Matri and Hachim Mastour could be on the verge of leaving Milan on loan, while Sampdoria's Roberto Soriano is rumoured to be joining up with former boss Sinisa Mihajlovic at San Siro.

Milan's fierce rivals Inter are also expected to be busy, with Yuto Nagatomo said to be on his way out, and Eder reported as being Roberto Mancini's top target despite Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero insisting he will stay.