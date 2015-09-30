Sevilla beaten by a great team – Emery

Unai Emery admitted his Sevilla side are on a learning curve after they lost 2-0 to Juventus in their second Champions League Group D fixture.

Having beaten Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0 to get their European campaign off to a flying start, Sevilla came back to earth with a bump as they registered just one shot against a Juventus side that dominated from start to finish.

Like Juve, Sevilla have started their domestic league season in poor form, and Emery called for patience as his new players settle in and others recover from injury.

"Things went fairly well," he said. "We didn't have many scoring opportunities, granted, but there were improvements, and those obviously were not enough against a great side like Juventus.

"When it was 0-0, we were at least holding out against Juve, but the moment we came under pressure, this great side obviously took advantage."

Emery's side has been ravaged by injuries early in the campaign and nine players missed the trip to Juventus, but the coach remains confident fortunes will improve as the campaign progresses.

"We have won one and lost one," he said. "There are another four games in this group and we will aim to play them as best we can. With new players it takes more time for them to settle, especially with some of them injured.

"I am optimistic and am working towards improvement.”