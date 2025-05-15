Manchester United could be without four first-team defenders for their upcoming Europa League final against Spurs.

Ruben Amorim's side had the world's media fixed upon them at Carrington on Wednesday, with the former Sporting boss also holding a press conference at Old Trafford later that day.

With injuries again coming at a crucial point in the season for the Red Devils, Amorim delivered a new update and admitted a quartet of options at the back could miss out in Bilbao.

Leny Yoro was forced off in the recent 2-0 defeat against West Ham (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Lisandro Martinez out of action, Amorim has been boosted by Luke Shaw's recent return, with the England international capable of filling in at centre-back should he be required.

But it's his other options which could hinder his side's chances of success in Europe, with the game dubbed as an all-or-nothing contest.

Ruben Amorim is facing late fitness woes over four defenders (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leny Yoro looks doubtful for tomorrow's game at Chelsea, with Amorim remaining cryptic over the former Lille defender's chances of featuring against Tottenham next week.

"I don't know if they're going to be available, we'll try to push, it's a final, all the players want to play really bad," said the 40-year-old when asked about Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt. "I don't think they will not go to Chelsea but we'll have some of them for the final."

Diogo Dalot has been missing since the 1-0 defeat against Wolves last month and appears to be edging closer to a return himself.

"Dalot is trying really bad. I don't want to risk Dalot because when you start getting one injury, a second injury, it is a big thing," added the Red Devils boss. "We cannot have these kinds of problems in our squad. We will see. He is working really hard to get in the final."

Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot has been an ever-present over the last two seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teenager Ayden Heaven was once again not present in the session earlier, having not featured since the 3-0 defeat at Leicester City in March. In FourFourTwo's view, Heaven may not have been trusted to start the game given the experience ahead of him.

"It's going to be really bad," said Amorim when asked how big a hindrance losing the Europa League final would be. "I don't want to use that as an excuse and the patience of the fans and you guys if we don't win it, next year, is going to be in the limit. We have to be perfect to continue everything, I know that. So, it's not better in that way."