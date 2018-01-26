Shanghai SIPG dismiss Thiago Silva links

Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG have no interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva during the January transfer window.

SIPG ­– coached by former Porto and Fenerbahce boss Vitor Pereira following Andre Villas-Boas' departure – have been linked with a move for the 33-year-old Brazil international defender.

However, SIPG are happy with their squad, which already includes Brazilians Oscar, Hulk and Elkeson, and Uzbek midfielder Odil Ahmedov.

"We have already had four foreign players in our squad," an SIPG spokesperson told Xinmin Evening News.

"The club will not make changes in personnel, at least in the first half of the season."

Silva has made 14 Ligue 1 appearances this season as PSG top the table by eight points.

PSG, who lost to Lyon in the league last week, welcome Montpellier to the French capital Saturday.