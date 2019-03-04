SheBelieves Cup win would be perfect preparation for World Cup – Parris

Nikita Parris believes winning the SheBelieves Cup would be the perfect start to England Women’s World Cup year.

Phil Neville’s side can secure victory in the four-team tournament in the United States by beating Japan in their final game in Tampa on Tuesday.

England go into the match – a winner-takes-all encounter – level with Japan at the top of the standings after seeing off Brazil in their opener and a 2-2 draw with USA.

Should the result be a draw, England would finish below Japan on goal difference and USA could nip in to win the tournament if they beat Brazil by three clear goals.

Manchester City striker Parris told www.thefa.com: “This is the best preparation we could possibly have. It’s like we’re getting to experience a mini-World Cup before the main event kicks off.

“Our aim is to win the tournament because winning the SheBelieves Cup can only breed confidence.

“Success builds momentum, which we’re hoping to take to France.”

England will face Japan again in their final World Cup group match in France in June. Scotland, who they play in their opening fixture, and Argentina are the other teams in Group D.

Prior to the that, England have games against Canada and Spain in April and Denmark and New Zealand immediately before the tournament.

Big team performance v USA! We enjoyed that one!— Steph Houghton MBE (@stephhoughton2) March 3, 2019

Parris, whose goal against USA on Saturday was her 11th for her country, has her sights set firmly on making Neville’s squad.

She said: “It would be a dream come true. I think about it all the time.

“Everyone wants to stay fit and everyone wants to be performing well to give themselves the best chance of being in that 23.

“God willing I make the squad and hopefully I can have a good impact for the team.”