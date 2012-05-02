Silva calls for cool heads after derby delirium

Roberto Mancini’s side will take on Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon and try to stay at the summit, having displaced city rivals United courtesy of Vincent Kompany's first-half header.

Silva, who played 82 minutes of Monday’s historic victory, reflected on the game, telling the club's official website: "We knew we had to win on Monday. Mentally we were ready to win it. We did that and now we have to continue concentrating on the job.

"If we end up winning the title, Monday’s win could be the most important win of my club career. But we have to win the championship for that win to mean something.

"If we can win the Premier League, we hope it can open the door for us to win many more trophies. Last year we won the FA Cup and qualified for the Champions League.

"Beating United has given us the confidence we need for the last two games. It has been a very long and tough season. The Newcastle game is like a final for us now. We have to win it."

The 26-year-old midfielder also revealed that an ankle problem has been affecting his form in recent months, but he is willing to play through the pain if it means delivering the title to the Etihad Stadium outfit.

"I have been quite unlucky in the second half of the season because not only have I had constant knocks on the same ankle that has caused me a lot of trouble in the past, but just at the moment when we had a dip in form as a team," he said.

"I’m having a lot of treatment to get movement in my ankle. It is feeling slightly better, but it helps that the team are playing better. All I’m thinking about is the next match on Sunday – we have to go to Newcastle and win."

By Tom Bennett